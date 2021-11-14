Asian Qualifiers: Syria vs Iran [Preview]

547 views

AMMAN, Syria will take on Iran in the Group A Round three of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Iran and Syria are at the opposite ends of the points table with the former holding the top spot and the latter the bottom spot.

Syria are having a disappointing and horrible run in the Qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they are struggling at the foot of the Group A Round three points table with just two points under their belt. They are winless in their campaign after five matches having lost three games. They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Iraq and are in desperate need of a win.

On the other hand, Iran are having an exact opposite and an exceptional run in the qualifying stage as their brilliant performances see them placed at the top of the points table having collected 13 points. They are undefeated in the competition having won four of their five matches. In their most recent encounter, they defeated Lebanon 2-1 and would aim to continue their dominance in this game too.

The Group A Round Three Qualifying match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Syria and Iran will be held at the King Abdullah International Stadium. The stadium boasts a capacity of 62345 attendees.

Prediction

Iran are the overwhelming favorites to win this encounter against bottom-placed Syria. They are in great form and would be looking to maintain a firm grip at their top spot with another win. As per our predictions, the scoreline of the match would be Syria 1-3 Iran.