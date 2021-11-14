Nejati praises Shahrdari Sirjan for fighting spirit

62 views

Tasnim – AMMAN, Shahrdari Sirjan coach Maryam Nejati praised her charges for their fighting spirit despite not lifting the title.

Shahrdari Sirjan failed to lift the 2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship title after suffering a 2-1 loss against Amman.

“I think the girls from Iran are the champions of this game,” said Nejati. “We went through many challenges to get here. The average age of our players is 20 and yes, sometimes we struggled. It was just not our day.”

Several of the players will now turn their attention to the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup India, where Iran will be making its debut.



“The AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be a great opportunity for my whole team and we have come a long way to be here. I hope we can achieve the desired result, which is to win the tournament,” she added.