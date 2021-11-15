Fenerbahce eyes Iran forward Sardar Azmoun [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISTANBUL, Turkish football giant Fenerbahce has rolled up its sleeves to sign Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun.

Azmoun’s contract will expire in June 2022 and Fenerbahce is hopeful it can convince Russian club Zenit to sign Azmoun in the January transfer window.

Azmoun has already been linked with moves to English and Italian football clubs.

He accompanies Iran national football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification at the moment.

Azmoun played a great role in helping Iran beat Lebanon on Thursday.