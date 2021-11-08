2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship: Shahrdari Sirjan defeat Bunyodkor [VIDEO]

85 views

Tehran Times – AMMAN, Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan defeated Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan 2-1 at the 2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship on Sunday.

Roghayeh Jalalnasab abd Zahra Alizadeh were on target for Shahrdari Sirjan.

Shahrdari is scheduled to meet Indian Gokulam Kerala on Wednesday and play Amman SC of Jordan on Saturday, respectively.

Shahrdari Sirjan head coach Maryam Nejati praised her charges for their 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2021 on Sunday and said the win proves that hard work pays off.

“I’m very thankful that we claimed our first victory in this competition,” said Nejati “This result is dedicated to the people back home in Iran and this proves that hard work pays off.”

“We studied how Bunyodkor would approach the game and played out a few scenarios during training. It was useful as we managed to utilize what we have trained for during the match effectively.

“I’m so proud of my players, they each had different roles and they played well. It was not an easy match, but we identified their weaknesses on the left flank and played to our advantage.

“Now with the three points in the bag, we will switch focus to the next match against India’s Gokulam Kerala,” she added.

The AFC Women’s Club Championship, also known as the FIFA–AFC Pilot Women’s Club Championship, is an international women’s football competition. It involves the top clubs from the countries affiliated with the AFC.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) uses the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2021 – Pilot Tournament (West).

The concept of an Asian women’s club competition was recommended in 2018. This was held as a round-robin tournament in November 2019, with only four teams taking part: the respective domestic league champions of Australia, China, Japan and South Korea.