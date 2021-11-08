Javad Nekounam returns to Foolad

72 views

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Javad Nekounam returned to Foolad less than three months after he parted ways with the Iranian football club.

The former Iran assistant left the Ahvaz based club in late August in a shock move since Foolad won Iran’s Hazfi Cup title under leadership of him.

Abdollah Veisi was appointed as Foolad coach but he failed to meet the expectations after four weeks.

The 50-year-old coach started the 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL) with a 3-1 loss against Persepolis in Ahvaz and also lost to Aluminum 3-0 in their second match. Foolad earned the first win on Matchweek 3, beating Mes 2-1 but played out a goalless draw against Naft Masjed Soleyman a week later.

Nekounam, 41, had been also linked with Tractor hotseat but opted to return to his former club.