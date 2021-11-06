Iran runners-up at Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup

14 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran lost to Russia 3-2 in the final match of the continental Beach Soccer Cup on Saturday.

Boris Nikonorov made a hat-trick for the Russians while Mohammad Mokhtari scored twice for Iran.

Earlier on the day, Senegal defeated Portugal 7-3 in bronze medal match.

Russia became the most decorated team in the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, winning the title for the fourth time.

Iran and Brazil have won the title three times.

Boris Nikonorov made a hat-trick for the Russians while Mohammad Mokhtari scored twice for Iran.

Earlier on the day, Senegal defeated Portugal 7-3 in bronze medal match.

Russia became the most decorated team in the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, winning the title for the fourth time.

Iran and Brazil have won the title three times.

The competition was held in Dubai, the UAE from Nov. 2 to 6.