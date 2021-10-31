Iran advance to 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup with win over Tajikistan [VIDEO]

135 views

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran defeated Tajikistan 3-2 to book their place at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup on Sunday.

Yasin Salmani made a hat trick in the first half at the Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe.

Islom Zairov and Ehson Panshanbe were on target for the hosts.

Iran had already defeated Nepal and Lebanon in Group B.

Iran’s win sends them back to the continental Finals, but Tajikistan will have to wait to see if they will join them as one of the four best placed runners-up after they missed their chance to win the group.

In each group, teams play each other once at a centralized venue. The eleven group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the final tournament.

A total of 16 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, including Uzbekistan as hosts.