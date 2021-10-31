Iran beach soccer keeper Hosseini looking to win fourth crown in Dubai

5 views

Tasnim – DUBAI, Iran beach soccer team goalkeeper Peyman Hosseini is looking forward to win the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup for the fourth time.

Dubai 2021 will probably be the last competition for Hosseini, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and he wants to bid farewell to his international career — helping Team Melli claim a fourth crown to make the team the most decorated team in Intercontinental Cup history.

The goalkeeper is convinced that his team has everything it takes to win the Intercontinental Cup.

“The best in the world. Iran wants to — and can — win the Intercontinental Cup,” he said. “We are really motivated and focused to make that happen, and we know we have our people, our country, behind us.”

He is right, as the support of the Iranian fans has always been one of the keys for the team’s success, and also one of the most iconic images at the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup stadium in Dubai year after year.

“Our people love beach soccer, and we feel their support is right behind us. We know that many of them are already in Dubai, looking forward to the event beginning.”

After not being given the chance to take part in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia due the cancellation of the AFC Beach Soccer Championships, Dubai and the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup appear as the perfect stage to show the world that Iran is still one of the strongest teams on the planet.

Between November 2-6, at Kite Beach, the Iranian National Team will be given the chance to prove that as it fights to become the most successful team in the history of the competition and reclaim its place among the best of the beach soccer best.

Defending champion Iran, in turn, will bring curtains down on the first match day at Kite Beach by taking on a combative Paraguay, who will try to show everybody that it is in Dubai with the aim of going all the way

Team Melli will also play Japan and Russia in Group B in the following days.

Group A consists of the UAE, Portugal, Senegal and Spain.