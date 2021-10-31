Zahedi assists and Sayyadmanesh scores brace against Metalist 1925 [VIDEO]

114 views

apostrophe.ua – KHARKIV, Zorya Luhansk delivered a crushing victory over Kharkiv’s Metalist 1925 in the 13th round of the Ukrainian championship.

The match ended with a score of 6:1 to the visitors from Luhansk, who will be happy with their performance.

The hosts scored the first goal in the 6th minute through Andriy Remenyuk. However, only three minutes later the score was level through Iranian Allahjar Sayyadmanesh from an Oleksandr Gladky pass.

Just before the break, Oleksander Gladky scored after a nice assist from Shahab Zahedi bringing the score to 2:1 in favor of the guests.

In the second half, Zorya ran rampant scoring four goals through Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (55), Oleksander Gladky (71), Raymond Owusu (77), and Akhmed Alibekov (90th+2).

Metalist’s Mykhailo Shershnya was also ejected from the match after two yellow cards on the 66th minute of play, contributing to his side’s collapse.