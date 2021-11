(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Brazilian striker Alef Manga has reportedly been linked with a move to Iranian football club Persepolis.

The 26-year-old forward plays for the Brazilian team Goias and is in the final days of his loan deal. He is a member of Volta Redonda.

Alef Manga has scored eight goals for Goias FC in Serie B in Brazil.

Talkfootball365.com has reported that Manga will join Persepolis on loan.