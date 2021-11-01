Iranâ€™s womenâ€™s football league to start on Nov. 13th

11 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, 2021-22 Kowsar Women Football League will kick off on Nov. 13th.

A total of 12 teams will compete for the top honor.

Shahrdari Sirjan is the competitionâ€™s defending champions.

Khatoon, formerly Shahrdari Bam, is the most decorated team in the league, winning seven titles out of 13 editions.

Women’s football in Iran is very popular. Football has been a part of life for Iranians for many decades now and is played in schools, alleys, streets, and football clubs nationwide.

Women in Iran are increasingly inclined to play football, and with this increasing popularity, it is only a matter of time before a more secure infrastructure develops.

The Iran women’s national football team competes internationally.

The national team are supposed to participate at the 2022 AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup for the first time ever.