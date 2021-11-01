Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup: Holders Iran looking for more glory

19 views

Tehran Times – DUBAI, Defending champions Iran will begin the 10th edition of the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Tuesday when the â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ meet Paraguay in Group B.

Iran will also meet Japan on Russia in the following days.

The prestigious tournament will be held from Nov. 2 to 6, and, as could be expected, the matches coming up will bring a spectacular beach soccer showdown.

Two continental champions, Portugal and Senegal, will kick-off the competition with the first game on Tuesday in Group A at the Kite Beach in Dubai. The European and the African kings will relieve old foes as the Elephants knocked the Portuguese in the last FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, dethroning them as World Champions.

Following this thriller, the hosts will make their debut in front of their own crowd, taking on Spain, and willing to prove they are ready to make one step beyond in the competition after clinching three third-place finishes in 2012, 2013 and 2019.

Coming up next, a very special beach soccer game will see Russia and Japan in Group B reliving the last FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup final.

Defending champions Iran, in turn, will close the first day facing the combative Paraguay, who will try to show everybody, yet in the first game, that they are in Dubai with the idea of going all the way.

Iran will be the competitionâ€™s most decorated team if win the title for the fourth time.

Brazil and Russia have won the title three times each.