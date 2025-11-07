Antonio Gagliardi to join Iran national team as assistant coach

TuttoMercato – ROME, Antonio Gagliardi is ready for a new adventure.

Gagliardi was previously the assistant coach at Parma, where he worked with Cristian Chivu. The Italian tactician also coached at Juventus and the Italian national team that won the 2021 European Championship.

According to TMW, the 1983-born coach will be assistant to Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Iran chose him for his extensive experience despite his young age, with Gagliardi ready to star at the World Cup with the Iranian national team.

After his World Cup experience, Gagliardi could pursue a career as a head coach. The negotiations were conducted by lawyer Giulio Dini.