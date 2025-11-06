Algeria to face Iran in friendly [Report]

Footafrica.com – ALGIERS, The Algeria national team could well cross paths with Iran in the spring of 2026. According to several Iranian media outlets, the two federations have reportedly entered advanced talks to organize a friendly match in March, as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

While nothing is official yet, discussions between the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) and the Iranian Federation (IRIFF) are said to be progressing in a constructive atmosphere. The venue for the match has yet to be determined, but the preferred option seems to be a neutral ground in the Middle East or Europe, to make travel easier for the many players based abroad.

For Vladimir Petković, this fixture would be an ideal test against an opponent known for its tactical discipline and organized defensive block. The Fennecs’ head coach is keen to build on the team’s recent momentum and give playing time to key players looking to regain match fitness.

On the other side, Amir Ghalenoei’s Iran would see this encounter as a valuable opportunity to assess their level against a strong African nation with plenty of experience in major tournaments.

This would be the first meeting between the two sides since 2018, when Iran edged a 2-1 victory in Graz, Austria. Back then, the Fennecs were going through a transitional period. Seven years on, the context has changed dramatically: Algeria is aiming to reclaim its winning ways.