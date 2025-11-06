November 8, 2025

2025-26 ACL Two: Al Wehdat, Esteghlal settle for draw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 6, 2025
Tasnim – AMMAN, Al Wehdat of Jordan and Iran’s Esteghlal shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group A tie on Wednesday.

It was a result neither desired, with the stalemate leaving both well behind Al Wasl FC of the UAE and Bahrain’s Al Muharraq in the race for the two Round of 16 spots from the group.

Mohannad Semreen was on target for Al Wehdat in the 19th minute but Mehran Ahmadi equalized the match in the 38th minute.

The match was held at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman, Jordan.

