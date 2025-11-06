2026 Futsal Asian Cup: 13-time winners Iran drawn against Saudi and Malaysia

Insideworldfootball.com – JAKARTA, The 16 teams qualified for the finals of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 have been drawn into four groups at the at the MNC Conference Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Indonesian finals will be the 18th edition of the biennial Asian Futsal Cup and will be played January 27 to February 7 in Jakarta.

Groups will be played across two venues, the 16,500-capacity Indonesia Arena, and the 8,500 capacity Jakarta International Velodrome. The semi-finals on February 5 and the final on February 7 will be played at the Indonesia Arena.

The hosts – this is the second time Indonesia has stage the finals, the first being in 2002 – have been drawn in Group A alongside Iraq, Kyrgyz Republic and Korea Republic.

Thailand, runners-up in 2024, are the top seed in Group B and will face Vietnam, Kuwait and Lebanon.

Four-time champions Japan head Group C and meet Uzbekistan – who have finished second four times, Tajikistan and Australia.

Reigning 13-time champions Iran meet Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in Group D.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

Draw Result

Group A: Indonesia, Iraq, Kyrgyz Republic, South Korea

Group B: Thailand, Vietnam, Kuwait, Lebanon

Group C: Japan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Australia

Group D: Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia