2025 ISG: Iran Futsal held by Afghanistan [VIDEO]

Tasnim – RIYADH, The futsal teams of Iran and Afghanistan shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Thursday.

In the match, held at the Green Halls at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Masoud Yousef scored twice for Iran and Mojtaba Hosseini and Mehdi Norouz were on target for Afghanistan.

The futsal tournament of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games runs from November 4 to 21, 2025.

Group A includes Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Libya, and Azerbaijan, while Group B features Morocco, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Iran.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.