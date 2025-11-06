November 8, 2025

2025-26 ACL Two: Sepahan escapes loss against Ahal [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 6, 2025
Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Sepahan’s Mohammad Askari scored an injury time goal against Turkmenistan’s Ahal in the match that ended 2-2 in Group C of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two.

The draw sees Sepahan move within two points of group leader Al Hussein of Jordan with the two to meet next on November 25.

Arash Rezavand gave the host the lead just nine minutes into the match. Against the run of play, Ahal found the equalizer in the 27th minute when Alibek Abdurahmanov intercepted a poor cross-field pass and drove towards forward before playing the ball to Suleyman Mirzoyev for an easy tap-in.

Bagtyyar Gurgenov was on target for Ahal in the 62nd minute but his goal was cancelled out by Mohammad Askari in the seventh minute of added time.

