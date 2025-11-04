Alireza Jahanbakhsh signs for FCV Dender EH

Fcvdendereh.be – DENDERLEEUW, FC Dender is proud to welcome a new addition to the player core: Iranian international Alireza Jahanbakhsh has signed a one-season contract with option on an additional year at our club.

The 32-year-old flank attacker brings a lot of experience to Denderleeuw. Although he is from Iran, Jahanbakhsh spent most of his career in the Netherlands. There he defended the colours of SC Heerenveen, AZ Alkmaar, NEC Nijmegen and Feyenoord. In the 2017/2018 season he became the top scorer of the Eredivisie with 21 goals!

His strong performance also earned him a transfer to the Premier League, where he played for Brighton. He then returned to the Netherlands at Feyenoord. He was last active at SC Heerenveen.

Jahanbakhsh also has an impressive palmares at international level. He has played 95 internationals for Iran and found his way to goal 17 times. He also represented his country at several major tournaments, including the World Cup.

Welcome to FC Dender, Alireza!