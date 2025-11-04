2025 ISG: Iran and Morocco futsal teams settle for draw [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – RIYADH, Iran and Morocco futsal teams shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in Group B of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Tuesday.

Mehdi Karimi scored two goals for Iran and Bilal Bakkali and Soufiane Charraoui netted for Morocco.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan defeated Tajikistan 9-5 in the group.

Group A includes Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Libya, and Azerbaijan.

The futsal tournament of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games runs from Nov. 4 to 21 at the Green Halls at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.