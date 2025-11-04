Tractor edge Al Shorta at 2025/26 ACL Elite [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Tractor football club secured a second successive win in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 after registering an edgy 1-0 victory against Al Shorta at the Yadegar-e-Imam Stadium on Monday.

Building on their 5-0 success against United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah FC on Matchday Three, Iran’s Tractor moved onto eight points with Al Shorta of Iraq only having a draw to show from their four matches.

Tractor went ahead in the 26th minute following a superb passage of one-touch football between Tibor Halillovic and Strkalj to send Mehdi Torabi through to poke home the opener past Ahmed Basil.

Tractor will next face Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf on Nov. 24 while Al Shorta travel to play Al Hilal SFC of Saudi Arabia a day later.