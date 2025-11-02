November 3, 2025

Taremi scores as Olympiacos defeat Aris [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 2, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (4 votes, average: 4.50 out of 5)
Loading...
402 views

Olympiacos.org – ATHENS, Olympiacos secured all three points with a 2-1 win over Aris at the “G. Karaiskakis” Stadium.

Just a few days before the upcoming European showdown against PSV in the League Phase of the UEFA Champions League, Olympiacos hosted Aris at “G. Karaiskakis” and claimed a 2-1 victory for MD9 of the Stoiximan Super League. The “Red-and-whites” were superior to their opponents and played the final 20 minutes with ten men following Mansa’s dismissal in 71’.

Olympiacos found the net through Podence and Taremi in the 49th and 60th minutes respectively, while Aris reduced the deficit to 2-1 with Morón converting a penalty in 74’.

More Stories

Former Team Melli and Persepolis coach Ivankovic retires

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 2, 2025

Taremi scores as Olympiacos defeats AEK in Super League Derby [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 27, 2025

Osmar Loss named Persepolis coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 27, 2025