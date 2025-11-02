Taremi scores as Olympiacos defeat Aris [VIDEO]

Olympiacos.org – ATHENS, Olympiacos secured all three points with a 2-1 win over Aris at the “G. Karaiskakis” Stadium.

Just a few days before the upcoming European showdown against PSV in the League Phase of the UEFA Champions League, Olympiacos hosted Aris at “G. Karaiskakis” and claimed a 2-1 victory for MD9 of the Stoiximan Super League. The “Red-and-whites” were superior to their opponents and played the final 20 minutes with ten men following Mansa’s dismissal in 71’.

Olympiacos found the net through Podence and Taremi in the 49th and 60th minutes respectively, while Aris reduced the deficit to 2-1 with Morón converting a penalty in 74’.