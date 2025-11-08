PGPL: Persepolis defeat Esteghlal Khuzestan, Chadormalou wins against Aluminum [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 3-0 in the 10th Matchweek of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Soroush Rafiei gave the hosts a lead at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium in the 16th minute and Hossein Kanaanizadegan made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

Substitute Amin Kazemian scored the Reds’ third goal in the added time.

It was the first match of Osmar Loss in charge. The Brazilian coach was named as head coach of Persepolis last week as Vahid Hashemian’s replacement.

Elsewhere, Chadormalou defeated Aluminum 1-0, Fajr Sepasi were held to a 1-1 draw in Shiraz and Foolad defeated Paykan 1-0 in Ahvaz.

Chadormalou lead the table with 17 points. Esteghlal are second with 16 points and one game in hands.