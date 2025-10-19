Branko Ivankovic close to Persepolis hot seat [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club have opened negotiations with Croatian coach Branko Ivankovic.

Ivankovic, 71, was fired as China’s national team coach in late June following his side’s elimination from the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Croat has been linked with Persepolis and said he has had positive discussions with the club.

Under his leadership, Persepolis won Iran’s league titles in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He also guided Persepolis to the AFC Champions League final in 2018.

Persepolis CEO Reza Darvish resigned from his role hours after a 2-1 loss to Kheybar on Saturday night.

Vahid Hashemian is currently in charge of Persepolis, but the former Bayern Munich striker has yet to meet expectations.