Tractor defeat Sharjah at 2025/26 ACL Elite [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – SHARJAH, A rapid-fire brace from Regi Lushkja sent Tractor on their way to a comprehensive 5-0 win over Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates as the side from Iran claimed their first win in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26.

Lushkja struck in the eighth and 11th minutes to give his side the perfect start before Mehdi Hashemnezhad hit the third in the 40th minute and Danial Esmaeilifar scored his side’s fourth three minute into injury time.

Masoud Zayer Kazemayni hit the fifth with six minutes left.

Tractor started the campaign with a 1-1 draw with Shabab Al Ahli and shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Al Wahda also from the UAE.

Tractor will host Al-Shorta of Iraq on Nov. 3.