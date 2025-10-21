October 23, 2025

Iran defeat India at Women’s Tri-Nation friendly tournament

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 21, 2025
Tehran Times – SHILLONG, Iran’s women’s football team defeated India 2-0 at the Tri-Nation Women’s Friendlies on Tuesday.

Sara Didar was on target for Iran in 64th and 74th minutes at the at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Shillong.

Now, all eyes turn to Friday, when Iran face Nepal in what promises to be a fiery clash.

Team Melli have participated in the tournament as part of preparation for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Iran have been drawn in Group A alongside host Australia, South Korea, and the Philippines. The competition will be held in Australia from March 1–21, 2026.

