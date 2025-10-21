Sepahan edge Ahal at 2025/26 ACL Two [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan had to work hard to defeat Ahal 1-0 in their AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Group C tie on Tuesday.

Moharram Navidkia’s side endured a frustrating match which they dominated but had to wait till late to find the winner through Kaveh Rezaei.

Sepahan’s persistent pressure finally paid off eight minutes from the end of regulation time with Kakageldi Berdiyev parrying a point-blank header from Enzo Crivelli but Rezaei was on hand to blast home the rebound to seal the points.