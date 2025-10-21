October 23, 2025

Sepahan edge Ahal at 2025/26 ACL Two [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 21, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
236 views

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan had to work hard to defeat Ahal 1-0 in their AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Group C tie on Tuesday.

Moharram Navidkia’s side endured a frustrating match which they dominated but had to wait till late to find the winner through Kaveh Rezaei.

Sepahan’s persistent pressure finally paid off eight minutes from the end of regulation time with Kakageldi Berdiyev parrying a point-blank header from Enzo Crivelli but Rezaei was on hand to blast home the rebound to seal the points.

More Stories

Ezatolahi assists as Shabab Al Ahli dominate Nasaf [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 21, 2025

Iran defeat India at Women’s Tri-Nation friendly tournament

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 21, 2025

Tractor defeat Sharjah at 2025/26 ACL Elite [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 20, 2025