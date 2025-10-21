Ezatolahi assists as Shabab Al Ahli dominate Nasaf [VIDEO]

Sharjah24 – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli won a strong match against Uzbekistan’s Nasaf, finishing with a score of 4-1 at Rashid Stadium during the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite tournament.

Federico Cartabia opened the scoring in the 9th minute, putting Shabab Al-Ahli ahead. Less than a minute later, the opponents responded – Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov scored 1:1 after a pass from Sardor Bahromov.

In the 27th minute, Renan Victor put his team ahead again, and in the 41st minute, he doubled Matevsao’s lead.

In 90+5, Breno Cascardo Lemos scored Shabab Al-Ahli’s fourth goal, putting an end to the match.

With this victory, Shabab Al Ahli now has 7 points in the tournament, while Nasaf is still searching for their first point.