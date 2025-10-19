PGPL: Persepolis suffer late loss against Kheybar, Zob Ahan and Foolad draw [VIDEO]
Tehran Times – KHORRAMABAD, Persepolis football team suffered a late 2-1 loss against Kheybar in the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) Saturday night.
Erfan Masoumi gave the hosts the led in the 29th minute but Omid Alishah leveled the score with a header in the 90th minute.
Issa Moradi scored the winner in the dying moments of the match.
Elsewhere, Paykan lost to Aluminum 1-0 in Tehran, Zob Ahan and Foolad shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Isfahan, Sham Azar lost to Fajr Sepasi 1-0 in Qazvin.