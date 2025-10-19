Ali Karimi leaves Kayserispor, Esteghlal and Konyaspor interested [Report]

Tasnim – KAYSERI, Iranian international midfielder Ali Karimi has unilaterally terminated his contract with Kayserispor.

He had previously been linked with a move to his hometown club Esteghlal.

The reasons for the termination have not yet been disclosed. The move raises questions about whether a legal dispute could arise between Karimi and Kayserispor, and what statements the parties might issue.

The Turkish side Konyaspor has also shown interest in signing the midfielder.