PGPL: Esteghlal edges Mes Rafsanjan, Gol Gohar defeats Chadormalou [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 19, 2025
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal edged past Mes Rafsanjan 1-0 in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday courtesy of a goal from Jasir Asani.

In the match, held in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium, Asani was on target in the 11th minute.

The Blues moved up to second place with 10 points out of seven matches.

Earlier in the day, Gol Gohar defeated Chadormalou to move top of the table with 12 points.

Sepahan also defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 2-0 in Ahvaz.

On Saturday, Paykan will host Aluminum, Zob Ahan face Foolad in Isfahan, Sham Azar play Fajr Sepasi in Qazvin and Kheybar host Persepolis in Khoramabad.

