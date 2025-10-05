PGPL: Gol Gohar moves up top, Malavan defeats Kheybar [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Gol Gohar football team shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Persepolis and moved up top of 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

It was Persepolis’s fifth draw in six matches.

Mehdi Tikdari scored for visiting team in 56th minute and Ali Alipour equalized the match from the penalty spot in 76th minute.

Elsewhere, Malavan defeated Kheybar 1-0 in Bandar Anzali, 10-man Aluminum beat Shams Azar 1-0 and Mes defeated Paykan 2-0.

On Saturday, Sepahan will play Zob Ahan in Isfahan derby and Foolad host Tractor in Ahvaz.

Chadormalou will also play Esteghlal on Sunday.