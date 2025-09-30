Ezatolahi’s first half header downs Al-Ittihad in Asian Champions League [VIDEO]

Reuters – JEDDAH, Al-Ittihad suffered a second straight defeat in the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday when Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi scored to earn Shabab Al-Ahli a 1-0 win over the struggling Saudi Pro League champions in Jeddah.

The loss for a side featuring Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante and Fabinho came with interim boss Hassan Khalifa in charge after Laurent Blanc had been fired following Friday’s loss to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in the domestic league.

Ezatolahi netted the game’s only goal five minutes before halftime when he emerged at the far post to nod in Federico Cartabia’s corner from the right.

The result leaves Al-Ittihad in 11th place in the 12-team west Asian league phase standings after two matches with the first eight finishers qualifying for March’s knockout rounds.

The win moves Paulo Souza’s Shabab Al-Ahli onto four points, two points behind early leaders Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia and alongside fellow Emirati sides Sharjah FC and Al-Wahda as well as defending champions Al-Ahli.