FIFA VP Victor Montagliani: Iran football will compete at 2026 World Cup

Tehran Times – ZURICH, FIFA vice-president and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani says that he is not concerned about the Iranian national team being able to play matches in the U.S. during next summer’s World Cup.

The report of a potential effort by the federal government to prevent the Iranian officials from attending the draw has naturally raised questions about whether the Iranian team, which have already qualified for the World Cup, will be able to participate in the competition itself next summer.

President Trump issued an executive order earlier this year banning travel to the U.S. from 12 countries, including Iran, but included a carve-out for “major sporting events,” with specific references to the World Cup and Olympics.

Montagliani said at Leaders Week London that he is not concerned about the Iranian national team being able to play in the U.S., despite the host country’s restrictions on travel from Iran.

The draw is scheduled for Dec. 5. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

He said that where Iran play their matches will be determined by December’s draw rather than any geopolitical considerations.

“We already have assurances from all three governments [the U.S., Canada and Mexico] … that teams that qualify will be allowed to come in and participate,” Montagliani said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, in early September, assured the members of the Iran national football team that FIFA would do its utmost to resolve visa-related issues.