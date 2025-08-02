UAE Pro League: Azmoun and Ghayedi nominated for Best Player award

Voiceofemirates.com – ABU DHABI, The UAE Pro League announced the shortlists for the Best Awards ceremony for the last season 2024-2025, on August 9, at the Emirates Palace “Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi”.

The shortlist for the Ballon d’Or award for best player includes: the trio Mehdi Ghayedi (Kalba), Sardar Azmoun (Shabab Al-Ahly), and Caio Lucas (Sharjah).

Competing for the Golden Boy Award for Best Under-23 Player are Brahima Diarra (Al Wahda), Guilherme da Silva (Shabab Al Ahly), and Siaka Sidibe (Al Wasl).

Ali Khaseef (Al Jazeera), Adel Al Hosani (Sharjah), and Hamad Al Muqbali (Shabab Al Ahly) are competing for the Golden Glove Award for Best Goalkeeper.