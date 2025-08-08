Leeds United lead Fulham in the race to bring Taremi to the Premier League [Report]

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Leeds United are reportedly ahead of Fulham in the race to bring Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi to the Premier League.

This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews.

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi has been at the centre of a number of transfer rumours in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old had a very underwhelming first season at Inter. Therefore, there is a widespread feeling that he will be on his way after just one year at the club.

There have been plenty of clubs to show an interest in Taremi’s signature.

The likes of Botafogo and Flamengo have tried to bring the 33-year-old to Brazil. However, his priority has been to stay in Europe.

Meanwhile, Turkish giants Bestikas have also been eyeing up a move for Taremi.

In the meantime, however, the interest in Taremi’s signature is also arriving from the Premier League.

SportMediaset name two teams in particular as being keen to sign the Iranian international. Leeds United and Fulham.

And according to Mediaset, it is newly-promoted Leeds who have the edge.

Daniel Farke’s side have emerged with a strong interest in Taremi’s signature. Therefore, they are in the driver’s seat to complete a deal for the Iranian.