Iran defeat Guam at AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran made it two wins out of two after defeating Guam 2-0 in Group F of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers on Friday.

Iran went into the tie in a better position, having opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Malaysia while Guam – defeated 5-0 by Japan – needed victory to stay in the running.

However, the Central Asian side were quicker to get into stride and went ahead in the 15th minute through Maryam Dini, with the forward netting her third goal of the campaign.

To their credit, Guam showed more resilience compared to their tie against Japan and managed to keep Iran at bay for the remainder of the half.

Iran, however, kept knocking on the door and finally found their second in the 60th minute through Parnia Rahmani.

Up next for Iran are Japan on Sunday, with the tie to likely decide the group winners.