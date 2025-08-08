Emperor’s Cup Round of 16: Zahedi scores against Kashima [VIDEO]

Jleage.co – KASHIMA, Kashima Antlers joined the next round of the Emporers Cup dramatically, courtesy of a 3-2 extra-time win over fellow MEIJI YASUDA J1 LEAGUE side Avispa Fukuoka.

Cavric and Kei Chinen had twice given Kashima the lead, only for Fukuoka to level things up through Yota Maejima and Shahab Zahedi – the latter in the third minute of injury time – but Yuma Suzuki decided things in Kashima’s favour four minutes before the end of extra-time when he headed home a Ryoya Ogawa corner.