Mohebi assists as Rostov go down to PFC Krylia Sovetov [VIDEO]

Bobsoccer.ru – ROSTOV-ON-DON, In Rostov-on-Don for the 3rd round match of the Russian Premier League between the local side Rostov and the Samara Wings of the Soviets ended with a score of 4:1. The Rostovites finished the game in the minority due to a red card.

At the 11th minute of the match, the score was opened by Vadim Rakov, who later, at the 74th minute of the meeting, made a double.

At the 56-th minute of the match, Rakov assisted Sergei Bozhin.

At the 66-th minute of the match, Yegor Golenkov managed to reduce the gap in the score, assisted by Mohammad Mohebi, but Rakov increased the score again.

At the 76-th minute of the march, Rostov’s Viktor Melekhin received a red card, Rostov remained in the minority. Maxim Vityugov then on the 84th minute brought the score to (4:1).

“Wings” score 7 points and come out on top in the standings of the RPL. Rostov has a third defeat in a row and no points scored.