Tractor keeper Beiranvand handed four-month ban

Tasnim – TABRIZ, The Iran Football Federation’s appeal committee suspended Tractor goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand for four months.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper unlawfully terminated his contract with Persepolis to join Tractor last season.

Additionally, Tractor and Beiranvand are required to pay $300,000 in compensation to the Persepolis Football Club.

His four-month suspension will undoubtedly be a significant setback to his future with both the Iran national team and Tractor.

Iran has previously secured its spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tractor will represent Iran in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite.

The Tabriz-based club will be searching for a new goalkeeper.