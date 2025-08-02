Former FFIRI chief Dariush Mostafavi dies

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Dariush Mostafavi, former president of the Iran Football Federation, passed away Friday night.

He died at the age of 81 in Tehran due to pancreatic cancer.

Mostafavi played for Iranian clubs Taj and Persepolis, and also represented the Iran national football team from 1994 to 1997.

Under his leadership, Team Melli qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France — the first qualification since 1978.

He was also appointed as the general manager of Persepolis in 2008.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Mostafavi’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.