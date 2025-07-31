Serge Aurier joins Persepolis

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Serge Aurier joined Iran’s Persepolis football team on Thursday.

After spells with Lens, Toulouse, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Villarreal, Nottingham Forest, and Galatasaray, the African champion from Ivory Coast has penned a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The financial details of the deal have not been revealed.

The 32-year-old right-back is determined to revive his career and earn a spot in the Ivory Coast squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.