Taremi keen on Premier League move [Report]

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 6: Mehdi Taremi of Inter Milan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Super Cup final match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 6, 2025. (Photo by Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Footitalia.com – MILAN, The latest Mehdi Taremi transfer news has revealed that the Inter striker is keen on a move to the English Premier League this summer.

Taremi endured a largely underwhelming maiden campaign at the San Siro. The Iranian international managed to find the back of the net on just three occasions in 43 appearances.

The 33-year-old is reportedly keen to try a new venture in England.

Taremi’s departure is almost a certainty as he doesn’t fit into Cristian Chivu’s plans for the upcoming season. He wasn’t a part of the 2025 Club World Cup roster and is keen to move to the Premier League.

Despite entering his twilight years, Taremi is also generating interest from Besiktas. Furthermore, Brazilian Serie A side Botafogo had been in talks with the player but they dropped negotiations owing to Taremi’s high wage demands.

According to reports, the English Premier League quartet of Fulham, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Ham have all declared an interest.

Even though Taremi struggled in 2024-25, his skills are still very much in demand. During his time at Porto, the 33-year-old rattled in 91 goals in 182 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

The one-in-two goal rate is something that has alerted the English top-flight clubs. All of whom are seeking a genuine goalscorer to add to their roster for the upcoming season.

Taremi certainly isn’t short of suitors. All that remains is for a suitable transfer fee to be reached with Inter and the Iranian star can realize his Premier League dream.