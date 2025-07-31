India replaces Malaysia at CAFA Nations Cup 2025

Aljazeera.com – TASHKENT, India will participate in the Central Asian Football Association’s (CAFA) Nations Cup next month, the regional football federation has confirmed, alongside FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers Iran and Uzbekistan.

The second edition of the tournament – Iran won the inaugural event in 2023 – will run from August 29 to September 8.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are the host countries.

“With one month to go, preparations are in full swing to deliver a tournament aimed at developing football and strengthening international collaboration across the region,” CAFA said.

India replaces Malaysia, who dropped out, to join the six members of CAFA – Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan – will compete.Oman was also invited and will play in the tournament for the second time.