Kahveh Zahiroleslam joins Cracovia F.C.

Cracovia.pl – CRACOVIA, Iranian-American forward Kahveh Zahiroleslam joins Cracovia on a free player. The attacker signed a two-year contract with our Club, with the option of extending for another two years.

The 23-year-old athlete began his career in the United States, representing the Yale Bulldogs. During the 2022 season, he was loaned to Chicago FC, after which he returned to Yale. In August 2023, he moved to Belgian side VV St.Truiden, where he played 50 matches, scoring 10 goals and scoring 3 assists.

Zahiroleslam is a versatile striker who can effectively find himself in the penalty area and take an active part in the team game.

In Cracovia he will be performing with the number 18 on his shirt.

Kahveh, welcome to Krakow and wish you good luck in the colours of the Belts!