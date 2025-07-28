Botafogo joins in race for Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Tasnim – MILAN, Botafogo is reportedly ready to rival West Ham United, Fulham, and Leeds United to sign Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi.

According to Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri want €8-9 million for Taremi.

Taremi has been at the center of a number of transfer rumors in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old had a very underwhelming first season at Inter. Therefore, there is a widespread feeling that he will be on his way after just one year at the club.

Inter would like to sell the Iranian international on for a fee. This would still represent a capital gain, since the Italian side signed Taremi on a free transfer twelve months ago.

The likes of West Ham United, Fulham, and Leeds United are all thinking of taking a chance on the former Porto striker.