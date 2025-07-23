Iran beats Jordan to seal AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 ticket

Tasnim – AMMAN, Iran defeated Jordan 2-1 in Group A of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday to confirm its ticket to the Finals.

Two minutes after the restart, a tame headed clearance by Jordan was redirected into the box by Afsaneh Chatrenoor, with Zandi nodding the ball down for Sara Didar to finish past Al Shalabe.

Desperate Jordan pushed hard for the equaliser but paid a heavy price for pouring bodies forward in the 81st minute when a counter attack saw Fatemeh Pasandideh releasing the ball to Zandi who surged from the halfway line before slotting the ball home.

Jordan pulled one back in the 88th minute after Al Majali’s long ball into the box was turned into the back of the net by Fatemeh Ameneh but it proved too little too late as Iran confirmed a second successive appearance at the Finals.