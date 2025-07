(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, In a surprise move, Esteghlal football team goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini joined Sepahan on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old custodian had been linked with Tractor but Sepahan announced that they have completed the signing of him.

Hosseini has penned a two-year deal with Sepahan for an undisclosed fee.

Esteghlal have reportedly reached an agreement with Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adan.