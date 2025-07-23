July 24, 2025

West Ham eyes Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 23, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (3 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
408 views

Tasnim – LONDON, The West Ham football club is targeting Inter Milan forward Mehdi Taremi this summer.

The Hammers finished 14th in a dismal Premier League campaign last time out and have since lost Mohammed Kudus in a £55million deal to Tottenham.

Graham Potter’s side is looking to bring in attacking players as it begins its rebuild, notably targeting Liverpool star Harvey Elliott.

Inter forward Taremi has been targeted, just a year after he joined the San Siro giants, after playing just 805 minutes in Serie A last season.

The Iranian looks set to leave Italy as his agent has begun offering him out to potential suitors.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 3.5 million euros. These changes signify a new phase in the player’s career, and there are many speculations about his future club opportunities.

More Stories

Akhmat Grozny signs Mehdi Zare

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 23, 2025

Esteghlal goalkeeper Hosseini joins Sepahan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 23, 2025

Iran beats Jordan to seal AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 ticket

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 23, 2025