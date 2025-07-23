West Ham eyes Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Tasnim – LONDON, The West Ham football club is targeting Inter Milan forward Mehdi Taremi this summer.

The Hammers finished 14th in a dismal Premier League campaign last time out and have since lost Mohammed Kudus in a £55million deal to Tottenham.

Graham Potter’s side is looking to bring in attacking players as it begins its rebuild, notably targeting Liverpool star Harvey Elliott.

Inter forward Taremi has been targeted, just a year after he joined the San Siro giants, after playing just 805 minutes in Serie A last season.

The Iranian looks set to leave Italy as his agent has begun offering him out to potential suitors.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 3.5 million euros. These changes signify a new phase in the player’s career, and there are many speculations about his future club opportunities.