Tasnim – GROZNY, Mehdi Zare has signed a contract with the Russian Premier League side Akhmat Grozny from Iranian club Gol Gohar Sirjan.

In the past season, Zare appeared in 23 matches in the Iranian Professional League.

The Iranian defender has penned a four-year deal with Akhmat.

Akhmat Grozny, formerly Terek Grozny, is a Russian professional football club based in Grozny that plays in the Russian Premier League.